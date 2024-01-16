Unite Round clears first hurdle, how does the A-League make it better?

Open Extended Reactions

The A-League's inaugural Unite Round has come and gone without incident.

It shouldn't need mentioning that it's gone without incident but considering the origins of its existence -- the wildly unpopular decision to move the league Grand Finals to Sydney which resulted in protests and culminated in a violent pitch invasion -- it's worth pointing it out.

A low bar? Yes, but a bar passed.

Before the weekend began, A-League administrators, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), asked for patience from fans as they worked through the first iteration of Unite Round, an admission that it wouldn't be perfect and there would be obvious things to work on.

They spoke of wanting to make it an event that anchors the season, a weekend fans look forward to every year and plan well in advance with their friends and families.

Normally, pleas for patience from the APL and blaming short run ups would be bait for the sharks. But surprisingly, fans have given the APL a pass -- and plenty of suggestions -- as it works through the concept and hopefully learns what was a success, what wasn't, and what needs to improve. And there are plenty of things to work on, from the big changes to the minor tweaks.

A more considered approach must be taken with the scheduling of the matches. Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix playing on Friday in the A-League Women and against each other as one of the final games on Sunday in the A-League Men reduced what would have already been small travelling numbers from the furthest flung corners of the A-League universe.

Some fans and players will never feel entirely comfortable about losing a home game. This was never truer than Michelle Heyman becoming the first woman to reach the 100-goal mark at Leichhardt Oval when the game was originally scheduled for McKellar Park, Canberra's home ground.

Finding a way to compensate teams who lost home games, especially to Sydney-based teams, should be paramount in future fixture considerations.

Even the time of year must be up for discussion. January's pros of school holidays and midseason fixtures in both leagues are competing against a significant con of midsummer temperatures. A cooler climate allows for more afternoon kick offs rather than 5 p.m. being the earliest start to mitigate the heat risks.

But more so than timing, the actual match ups also need some extra thought. Fans have suggested marquee fixtures be scheduled for Unite Round to entice punters but it's a suggestion that presents some concerns.

Many fans would likely want to watch a derby or rivalry game, even as neutrals. But those rivalry matches being played in a neutral venue would arguably dilute a big part of what makes them so special.

Leichhardt Oval was one of three venues used. While it offered a beautiful space and took games out into the suburbs, was it the best venue choice for the weekend? Mike Owen/Getty Images

The competing teams would also likely be less than enthusiastic about losing one of their marquee fixtures.

Other suggestions put forward would like to see the round exist as a preseason weekend to eliminate things like the loss of home games when competition points are on the line. But it wouldn't be unfair to suggest that interest levels in preseason games wouldn't be nearly as high as actual in season games.

With at least one more year remaining in the deal with Destination NSW, logistical questions also need to be asked.

Were Leichhardt Oval, CommBank Stadium, and Allianz Stadium the three best stadiums for the purposes of the round? Can the number of venues be reduced or ones closer together be found to allow for better movement between the games? Can shuttle buses be organised to take fans between these games if the interest is there?

And more than just the venues, are Friday 5 p.m. kick offs or 7:45 p.m. starts on a Sunday night the best options? Especially for those travelling and contending with time off work?

Should the double headers consist of league pairings -- back-to-back A-League Women games for example -- or should club pairings -- Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets playing in both the men's and women's games back-to-back -- be prioritised? Should a triple header be introduced to accommodate some of the other fixturing concerns?

Would separate men's and women's Unite Rounds work out better in the long run, allowing the competitions to play to their strengths and ease the logistical nightmare that is co-ordinating 12 games over three days?

It's a question that deserves some thought especially when comparing Unite Round to its cross-code equivalents. The NRL's Magic Round sees eight men's games played at one venue while the AFL's Gather Round has nine men's games played across three venues.

The affordability of the weekend will also come into question. Were the APL's discounts and deals enough to incentivise fans to travel, particularly in a cost-of-living crisis? Were the tickets at their optimum price point? Should they be included in club memberships? How would that actually work in practice?

The APL spruiked a $99, three-day pass which gave holders access to all 12 games across Unite Round. A grand idea but only true on a technicality. Simultaneous kick-offs across venues on every day meant that fans could not actually get to all 12 games.

It was also a pass which offered value for those wanting to watch only A-League Men games. The cost of two A-League Women double headers plus one men's and women's double header came to $87 including fees from the ticket seller.

There are other smaller details which will be worked out with more thought, a longer lead up time, and a weekend's worth of experience under the belt.

Enhancing the matchday experience at the stadiums will be key. Whether that be ensuring food trucks are present at suburban grounds for every matchday, not just one, activations situated in and around the grounds ranging from child-friendly options to even more grandiose options like concerts, similar to what's seen at the Australian Open tennis and Formula 1 Grand Prix.

At its core, Unite Round was a football feast, with all 12 teams offering up some incredible football, including Adelaide United and Hiroshi Ibusuki's hat trick against Sydney. Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Selling merchandise for the clubs playing at any given stadium or even Unite Round-specific gear would allow people to commemorate the weekend or access shirts, hats, and scarves they wouldn't normally be able to. Better publicising the fact that a match ticket entitled you to free public transport to and from the grounds also wouldn't have gone astray.

Of course, fans and teams and players aren't the only people whose feedback will need to be taken on board from this. Destination NSW, who is backing this whole weekend, may have very specific ideas about how they went this weekend to look and feel and what will be encouraged in the best interests of the state's tourism arm.

In a weird way, a lot of the concerns about United Round represent just the latest struggle in the A-League's constant attempts to walk the tightrope between being a football league in a global context and being a competition in the Australian sporting landscape.

Finding the middle ground between the two spheres, and appeasing the greatest number of people possible, will be front of the APL's mind over the next year.

If they can show they are willing to listen to fans concerns and make as many feasible changes as possible, there is no reason the round can't work because despite some questions as to the point of the weekend, Unite Round was, at its core, a football feast.

A delight for those who enjoy watching the football no matter who is playing. A weekend with nothing to do but watch football is almost World Cup-esque in its appeal.

Having a drink on the hill at Leichhardt as the cool breeze blows in and Heyman hits her hundred or sitting in the stands watching Perth and Wellington play out a seven-goal thriller 24 hours after Adelaide and Sydney did the same is exciting and memorable and enjoyable.

It's a concept worth persisting with but only if it continues to evolve.