Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has said he has already made a decision about his future but will only announce his plans after the season amid reported interest from several teams in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international, who has started each of his country's three games at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, signed a contract extension with the reigning Serie A champions through June 2026 in December.

"The rumour is going around about me linked with the Premier League," Osimhen, 25, said to CBS Sports.

"When you're one of the hottest strikers on the globe, you expect this type of thing, and of course, the Premier League is one of the biggest and best leagues in the whole world.

"I'm with Napoli, I signed a new contract. I'm enjoying my time there. I think I've already made up my mind, I already know what I want to do in my career.

"Since I've started, I've been the one making my own decisions and everything is working out well for me. I already know the next step I want to take, so for now I just want to finish the season strong.

"I will [then] go relax somewhere with my daughter, think about my life and then finally come out with a decision that I've already made."

Napoli reportedly rejected an offer of more than €200 million ($218m) for Osimhen from a team in Saudi Arabia last summer.

The reigning African player of the year joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 and scored 26 league goals in the 2022-23 campaign to help his side win the Serie A title.

Nigeria take on Cameroon on Saturday in the AFCON round of 16.