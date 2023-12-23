Open Extended Reactions

Napoli's star forward Victor Osimhen signed a contract extension on Saturday, extending his deal with the Serie A champions until 2026.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis posted pictures of him and Osimhen smiling and signing paperwork and shaking hands, along with the word "done."

The club put up the same pictures four minutes later with the caption "Victor & Napoli together until 2026."

It is more good news for the freshly crowned African player of the year.

Victor Osimhen has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs in Europe and further afield. Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

His deal was set to expire in 2025, and Italian media has reported that his salary has been more than doubled to €10 million ($11m) per season, with a release clause between €120m and €130m.

Napoli reportedly refused an offer of more than €200m for Osimhen from a team in Saudi Arabia last summer.

Osimhen, who turns 25 next week, was signed from Lille in 2020 for a fee of around €75m and the Nigeria international has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting strikers in the world.

He helped fire Napoli to the Serie A title last season, with his 26 goals enough to see him become the first African player to finish as the Italian league's top goalscorer.

Osimhen has had a mixed start to this season after Rudi Garcia replaced title-winning coach Luciano Spalletti.

Indeed, a departure in the winter transfer window seemed a distinct possibility in September when an irate Osimhen deleted almost all pictures of himself in the team's shirt from his social media accounts after the club posted a mocking video of him online.

Osimhen was also injured while on international duty and while he was out, the club replaced Garcia with Walter Mazzarri.

Osimhen has nevertheless scored seven league goals this season, putting him third in the scoring charts.