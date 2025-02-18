Transfer rumors, news: Big Wirtz move looms with Real, City keen

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City and Real Madrid look set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Florian Wirtz, while Manchester United are considering a move for João Cancelo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Casemiro wants to 'play more,' see out contract

- Man United's Amorim 'not worried' about job security

- FC Cincinnati signs Evander in MLS record trade

Florian Wirtz will be a man in demand this summer, with both Madrid and Man City tracking the 21-year-old. Stefan Matzke - sampics

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with Real Madrid as they aim to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, claims The Sun. The 21-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to Los Blancos when his time up at the BayArena, but City boss Pep Guardiola sees him as the long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne. Bayern Munich could also enter the race to sign Wirtz, who has been capped by Germany 29 times.

- Manchester United are interested in signing Al Hilal full-back João Cancelo during the summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers. Having signed left-wing-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in January, the Old Trafford hierarchy are now keen to strengthen their right side and could bring the 30-year-old back to the Premier League just a year after his permanent departure from rivals Manchester City.

- Barcelona intend to offer Robert Lewandowski a new contract that will run until 2027, reports Diario Sport, with the striker's current deal expiring in 2026. They are not concerned about the 36-year-old's age, and it is expected that an agreement will be reached without any issues due to the positive relationship between the Blaugrana and Lewandowski's entourage.

- Manchester United want to get Casemiro's £300,000-per-week wages off their books, says The Times. The 32-year-old had been benched for 10 of the Red Devils' last 11 matches before starting in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and revealed on Monday that he wants "to play more" for Ruben Amorim's side.

- Theo Hernández is still keen to renew his contract with AC Milan, but the left-back didn't appreciate the club accepting an offer from Como in January, reports Calciomercato. The France international had reportedly reached an agreement with Milan last month over a new deal, but the next steps never occurred. Now, according to the Italian outlet, the Como offer has thrown doubt over the 27-year-old's future.

- GiveMeSport reports that Houston Dynamo are working on a deal to sign midfielder Nico Lodeiro and right-back Michael Halliday. A deal for the former is likely, but not complete, while terms for the latter are set.