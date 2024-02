LaLiga said Friday that it will look into a complaint filed by Getafe that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham allegedly called Getafe forward Mason Greenwood a "rapist" during a game.

The incident allegedly occurred during Madrid's 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER originally reported the complaint by Getafe. The league confirmed the complaint to The Associated Press and said that it will use a lip-reading service to determine what happened and then decide how to proceed.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United in September after the England midfielder left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

He had not played for United since January 2022 after he was implicated in controlling and coercive behavior and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online.

Prosecutors in England closed their case in February 2023, saying "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

But United and the player decided it was best for him to find a new club. Greenwood has said he "did not do the things I was accused of."

Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe immediately responded to requests for comment by the AP. A representative for Bellingham did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN.

It is not clear what possible action, if any, could be taken against Bellingham in case it is established he did insult Greenwood as Getafe alleges.