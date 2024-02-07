LaLiga have reported the incident in which Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham allegedly called Getafe forward Mason Greenwood a "rapist" to the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) competition committee.

The incident took place during Madrid's 2-0 win at Getafe on Feb. 1. Getafe filed a complaint to LaLiga the day after the game.

"After the match, messages were detected through social media regarding a possible incident in which visiting player Jude Bellingham allegedly insulted local player Mason Greenwood in English after a game play. Numerous media outlets have reported on this incident, as evidenced in the attached incident report," LaLiga said in its report sent to the RFEF.

Jude Bellingham has played 20 times for Real Madrid in LaLiga this season. Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe have commented on the incident. A representative for Bellingham did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN when the initial complaint was filed.

Greenwood, 22, joined Getafe on a season-loan from Manchester United in September after the England forward left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

He had not played for United since January 2022 after he was implicated in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online.

Sources told ESPN at the time that Greenwood's contract at United, which runs until 2025, has not been terminated, but he is not expected to play for the club again.

Prosecutors in England closed their case in February 2023, saying "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

But United and the player decided it was best for him to find a new club. Greenwood has said he "did not do the things I was accused of."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.