PSG remain in the hunt for three more trophies this season. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain can be crowned Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday for a record-extending 12th time.

To clinch the league title, PSG must earn a victory against relegation-battlers Lorient and need AS Monaco to drop points against Lille.

The club's season finale comes amid the backdrop of Kylian Mbappé's expected farewell, with ESPN previously reporting the striker intends to join Real Madrid when his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.

Luis Enrique's side are 11 points clear with five games left in the French top flight, although it is just one of three trophies they could still lift this season.

PSG are into the French Cup final where they will face Lyon. They have also earned a spot in the Champions League semifinals where they will play Borussia Dortmund in the first leg on May 1 and the return leg on May 8.

Luis Enrique, who is in his debut season as PSG manager, said on Tuesday he and his squad have discussed the possibility of winning the quadruple this season, referring to the French Super Cup title they lifted in January.

"The quadruple? Of course we talk about it. It's a motivation," Luis Enrique told a news conference. "It is a way of writing the club's history and the city's history. But the most important is not what we win but how we win, how we play.

"We have eight games left, hopefully nine and we will put the same commitment in all of them.

"It's motivating us. For the moment, we have one title [the French Super Cup]. We need to win the league and continue to fight in Ligue 1 to respect the other clubs. After we will have the French Cup final against Lyon [on May 25], a special game. It is a long and sinuous road. We will have to be very focused at this end of the season."