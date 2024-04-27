Herculez Gomez says Wrexham's back-to-back promotions is a great story but one only achieved with the backing of Hollywood owners. (1:17)

Wrexham forward Paul Mullin has said he sees his long-term future at the club he has helped steer to back-to-back promotions.

In an interview with the Guardian, Mullin, 29, said he wishes to remain at League One-bound Wrexham, where he will finish as the team's top scorer for a second straight season on Saturday.

"I'm here for the next two years. The fans love me, I love them and everything about the club," Mullin said.

"If another club made an offer and Wrexham accepted it, then I'm in a position where they're telling me to go. It's not something I'm looking for or would wish to happen. It's quite the opposite. I'd love to play in the Premier League for Wrexham. That's the pipe dream.

"It's also the owners' dream to one day become a Premier League club. Who knows whether that takes 10 or 20 years? 50 years or five years? Ryan and Rob are really ambitious and phenomenally successful in all they do. In football they don't want it to be any different. They want to keep going and get us promoted again."

Mullin, whose existing contract runs until 2026, has 24 goals in 37 league games this season, the second highest total in the league.

Wrexham face League Two champions Stockport County on Saturday in their final game of the season.

The club will travel on their second preseason tour of the United States and Canada in July.