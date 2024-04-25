Herculez Gomez says Wrexham's back-to-back promotions is a great story but one only achieved with the backing of Hollywood owners. (1:17)

Wrexham have added fixtures against Bournemouth and Vancouver Whitecaps to their preseason "Wrex Coast Tour," the Welsh club announced Thursday.

Having previously confirmed a match against Chelsea on July 24 in Santa Clara, California, Wrexham will now face Bournemouth four days earlier on July 20, in Santa Barbara, and the Whitecaps in Vancouver on July 27.

"After another successful campaign, we're delighted to be heading to the West Coast again this summer, and we're also looking forward to venturing up to Vancouver and spreading the Club's footprint into Canada," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

The matches will form part of Wrexham's preparations for their first season in League One -- English football's third tier -- having secured a second straight promotion by beating Forest Green 6-0 on April 13.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, face League Two champions Stockport County on Saturday in the final game of their season.