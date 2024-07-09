Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 summer transfer window promises to be another busy period. Most leagues in Europe opened their windows on July 1, while the general deadline for closing is slightly earlier than usual -- on Friday, Aug. 30.

In past years when the usual deadline of the 31st has fallen on a weekend it has been extended, for instance in this case it would be to Monday, Sept. 2. However, on this occasion the leagues have chosen to close the window on the Friday.

The closing date was set following discussions between the top five European leagues. Other associations can still choose to end the window at a later date than Aug. 30.

Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the deadline, and as long as they are not officially attached to any club on Aug. 30.

Deals can be agreed between leagues with transfer windows which are closed. They will be officially completed if or when the signing club's window is open.

The 2025 winter window is also due to close on a weekend. In this case, most leagues have chosen to extend it and close it on Monday, Feb. 3.

All dates are correct as listed by FIFA's Transfer Window Calendar.

Premier League transfer window

The transfer market reopened on Friday, June 14, though most international deals and free transfers did not go through until July 1.

The Premier League will close the transfer window on Friday, Aug. 30 at 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET.

The winter window will run from Wednesday, Jan. 1 to 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 3.

LaLiga transfer window

LaLiga's window officially opened on Monday, July 1 and will close at 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30.

The winter window will run from Jan. 2 to Feb. 3.

Serie A transfer window

The market opened on Monday, July 1 and will close on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET.

The winter window runs from Jan. 2 to Feb. 1.

Bundesliga transfer window

The window opened on Monday, July 1 and will close at 5 p.m. BST / midday ET on Friday, Aug. 30.

The winter window runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 3.

Ligue 1 transfer window

Ligue 1 opened its transfer window on Monday, July 1 and will close it on Friday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET, with the winter window running from Jan. 1 to Feb. 3.

Women's Super League transfer window

The WSL summer window opened on June 24 and runs through to Tuesday, Sept. 13.

MLS transfer windows

Major League Soccer's secondary window opens on Thursday, July 18 and close on Wednesday, August 14.

Selected other transfer deadlines:

Australia: Sept. 16

Mexico: Sept. 14

Netherlands: Sept. 2

Portugal: Sept. 16

Saudi Arabia: Oct. 6

