Copa América: Bracket and fixtures schedule for finals

Kasey Keller talks about Canada's form in the Copa América ahead of their knockout game against Venezuela. (1:27)

Is Canada's success in Copa América a 'wake-up call' for the USMNT? (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for Copa América including the knockout bracket.

What is the Copa América format?

The 16 teams were drawn into four groups of four nations.

The group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout rounds.

It is then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There will be quarterfinals, semifinals, a third-place playoff and a final.

The tournament is being played in the United States.

Host cities:

Arlington, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Charlotte, North Carolina

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Houston, Texas

Inglewood, California

Santa Clara, California

Glendale, Arizona

Paradise, Nevada

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Kansas

Miami Gardens, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Fixtures and bracket

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

29 - Argentina vs. Canada (East Rutherford; 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK)

Wednesday, July 10

30 - Uruguay vs. Colombia (Charlotte; 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK)

BRACKET - THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF

Saturday, July 13

Loser of Argentina vs. Canada vs. Loser of Uruguay vs. Colombia (Charlotte; 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK)

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, July 11

Winner of Argentina vs. Canada vs. Winner of Uruguay vs. Colombia (Miami Gardens; 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4

Argentina 1-1 (pens 4-2) Ecuador (Houston)

Friday, July 5

Venezuela 1-1 (pens 3-4) Canada (Arlington)

Saturday, July 6

Uruguay 0-0 (pens 4-2) Brazil (Las Vegas)

Colombia 5-0 Panama (Glendale)

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Group A: Argentina 2-0 Canada (Atlanta)

Friday, June 21

Group A: Peru 0-0 Chile (Arlington)

Saturday, June 22

Group B: Ecuador 1-2 Venezuela (Santa Clara)

Group B: Mexico 1-0 Jamaica (Houston)

Sunday, June 23

Group C: United States 2-0 Bolívia (Arlington)

Group C: Uruguay 3-1 Panama (Miami Gardens)

Monday, June 24

Group D: Colombia 2-1 Paraguay (Houston)

Group D: Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica (Inglewood)

Tuesday, June 25

Group A: Peru 0-1 Canada (Kansas City, Kansas)

Group A: Chile 0-1 Argentina (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, June 26

Group B: Ecuador 3-1 Jamaica (Las Vegas)

Group B: Venezuela 1-0 Mexico (Inglewood)

Thursday, June 27

Group C: Panama 2-1 United States (Atlanta)

Group C: Uruguay 5-0 Bolivia (East Rutherford)

Friday, June 28

Group D: Colombia 3-0 Costa Rica (Glendale)

Group D: Paraguay 1-4 Brazil (Las Vegas)

Saturday, June 29

Group A: Argentina 2-0 Peru (Miami Gardens)

Group A: Canada 0-0 Chile (Orlando)

Sunday, June 30

Group B: Jamaica 0-3 Venezuela (Austin)

Group B: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Glendale)

Monday, July 1

Group C: Bolivia 1-3 Panama (Orlando)

Group C: United States 0-1 Uruguay

Tuesday, July 2

Group D: Brazil 1-1 Colombia (Santa Clara)

Group D: Costa Rica 2-1 Paraguay (Austin)