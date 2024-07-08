Open Extended Reactions

Sunday's match between Los Angeles FC and the host Houston Dynamo FC was postponed due to inclement weather.

No makeup date was announced.

The match was initially scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time, but with storms in the forecast, the kickoff was moved up by two hours.

That wasn't enough to avoid severe storms rolling through the Houston area due to Tropical Storm Beryl. The match began in a weather delay and fans were told to seek shelter in their vehicles or on the stadium's concourse due to lightning in the area.

LAFC (13-4-4, 43 points) entered the day tied for first place in the Western Conference with Real Salt Lake, with one match in hand. They are unbeaten in their past 10 matches (9-0-1). Houston (8-7-6, 30 points) is in eighth place in the West.