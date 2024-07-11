Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid fans buying Kylian Mbappé shirts will have to wait up to "six additional weeks" to recieve them, the club said on Thursday, blaming the delay on high demand from supporters.

Mbappé will be presented as a Madrid player at the Bernabéu on Tuesday after joining the club on a five-year deal.

The forward was eliminated with France at the semifinal stage of Euro 2024 this week -- beaten 2-1 by Spain on Tuesday -- having struggled after breaking his nose in their opening game, scoring just once.

Madrid announced the much-anticipated agreement to sign Mbappé on June 3, but the player only officially joined the club on July 1 after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired.

The LaLiga champions made their new 2024-25 kits available to purchase with Mbappé's name for the first time on Thursday, after confirming that the player will wear the vacant No. 9 shirt this season.

Madrid also said midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will wear the No. 6 and Federico Valverde will wear the No. 8, while Aurélien Tchouaméni takes the No. 14 and Turkey sensation Arda Güler will wear the No. 15.

However, fans hoping to get their hands on an Mbappé shirt will have to be patient.

Kylian Mbappé has joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract. Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"Due to the current high demand, items from this collection may have a delivery delay of up to 4-6 additional weeks, regardless of the shipping method selected," Madrid's official online store said on Thursday.

"This delay will affect both orders exclusive to the Mbappé collection and those combining products from the Mbappé collection with other products from the online store."

An "authentic" Mbappé H=home 2024-25 white, short-sleeved shirt -- as worn by players -- retails at $215, while a standard Mbappé home 2024-25 shirt costs $150.

Mbappé will be presented at the Bernabéu at noon local time (6 a.m. EST) on July 16.

Before that, club president Florentino Pérez will host the formal signing of his new contract at Madrid's training ground, while afterwards, Mbappé will answer questions from the media in the Bernabéu press room.