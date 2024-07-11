Transfer Talk: Man United continue their interest in De Ligt

Sebastian Salazar joins "SportsCenter" to break down who the USMNT should look to hire as the next manager if Jurgen Klopp turns them down. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United continuing to eye De Ligt

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is keen on a move to Manchester United, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

De Ligt featured 22 times for Bayern last season, having struggled with injury problems, with reports suggesting that he could depart the Bavarian outfit this summer, following the appointment of new manager Vincent Kompany.

It is reported that the 24-year-old is intent on a move to Manchester United, with Bayern aware of his desire to leave for the Red Devils. However, whilst negotiations between the two clubs are advancing, there has not yet been an agreement.

United have managed to reach a verbal agreement with de Ligt regarding a long-term contract, increasing the chances of a deal being finalised.

The tweet indicates that the Dutchman's agent Rafaela Pimenta is working on the details of the deal as he looks to help finalise the move. However, with details still needing to be finalised, a medical has not yet been booked.

United have been reportedly eager to add to their defensive options this summer. Alongside de Ligt, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League giants.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are set to reject Marseille's approach for forward Eddie Nketiah, reports TeamTalk. The report indicates that Marseille are set to ready an approach of £20 million, however, this falls short of Arsenal's desired fee of £40m, for the 25-year-old. The Gunners are open to allowing Nketiah to depart the club this summer, and the club are aware that they can demand a hefty fee amid interest from several clubs in Europe.

- West Ham have joined Juventus in the race for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, reports Sport. It is reported that the Hammers have emerged as serious contenders to secure the signature of Todibo, with the Premier League outfit desperate to add to their defensive options. The report indicates that Barcelona are watching the situation with interest. Todibo previously played for the Catalan giants, who would be entitled to €8m, should the 24-year-old leave for the reported fee of €40m.

- AC Milan are still in the race for Atletico Madrid forward Álvaro Morata, reports Calciomercato. Whilst Roma have also been strongly linked to the Spanish forward, it is reported that Milan are the only club currently interested in Morata. The report suggests that Milan are preparing a four-year contract, which will see the 31-year-old earn €5.5m per year. However, this will be subject to Atleti's willingness to terminate Morata's contract.

- Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to move on loan to Sevilla, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old joined the Premier League club in 2021, however, he has struggled to establish himself at the Emirates. Lokonga spent last season at Luton Town, but he looks set for another departure away from the Gunners. It is reported that Sevilla also have an option to make the deal permanent for €12m, with the Spanish outfit covering his salary too.

- Lille defender Leny Yoro has not yet decided on his future, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that the 18-year-old has attracted interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, who are the two current options for the teenager. However, United's aforementioned push for De Ligt could see their interest cool in Yoro.