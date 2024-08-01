Herculez Gomez, Kasey Keller and Gustavo Hofman break down if Neymar can help improve this current Brazil squad. (1:46)

Brazil striker Neymar has admitted "there are days that I want to give up" during his recovery process following a serious knee injury.

The Al Hilal forward has been sidelined since October after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee while on international duty.

Neymar, 32, has opened up on Instagram about his recovery process and highlighted his resilience. He wrote: "After I suffered this injury, there are days that are difficult, there are days that I want to give up. It's hard to go through all of this.

"But here's a warrior who won't stop until I get what I want! God is my strength and my fortress. We will continue fighting every day."

Neymar made just five appearances for Al Hilal since joining the Saudi Pro League giants on a two-year contract in August 2023 before sustaining the season-ending injury.

Neymar tore his ACL in Brazil's World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Brazil's all-time leading scorer, Neymar sat out the Copa América, which Argentina won.

Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus recently said he hopes Neymar can return to action from September.