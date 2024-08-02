Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's still waiting to find out the extent of injuries picked up by Marcus Rashford and Antony against Real Betis.

The pair were both forced off during the second half of United's 3-2 win in San Diego on Wednesday and are doubts for the final game of the United States tour against Liverpool in South Carolina on Saturday.

Ten Hag is already dealing with injury problems with Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund both ruled out of the start of the Premier League season.

Asked in a news conference at UCLA on Thursday about the fitness of Rashford and Antony, Ten Hag said: "We have to wait. Of course, we don't take risks in the last game of the tour going into the season next week already. We go into an important game and we are still 24 hours after a game.

"The final assessment we have to make and we will see if they are ready for the game against Liverpool on Saturday."

United are looking to strengthen their squad this summer, particularly by bringing in another centre-back, a full-back and a central midfielder.

Sources have told ESPN that the club needs to raise money through departures to fund more transfer business and Ten Hag has accepted he may have to wait before making more additions.

"Every club has those limitations," Ten Hag said.

"FFP rules for every club are there. We have to manage this as well as possible and contract the best squad possible."

Ten Hag also revealed that Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martínez are set to return to training at Carrington and could feature against Manchester City in the Community Shield next week.

"We have a plan for every individual when they have to show up," said the Dutchman.

"The plan is now running. Alejandro Garnacho is returning tomorrow [Friday] to start training. Licha will start on Monday. There is a plan for every player."