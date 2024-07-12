Open Extended Reactions

Corinthians would be Mario Balotelli's 11th club. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Brazilian club Corinthians are in talks to sign former Italy forward Mario Balotelli, the club's youth director has said.

Balotelli, 33, is a free agent after his contract with Turkish outfit Adana Demispor expired last month.

The former Manchester City forward rejoined Adana last summer from Swiss club FC Sion and scored seven goals in 16 league appearances last season.

Corinthians are looking to strengthen their attacking line in this transfer window and its academy director Claudinei Alves confirmed his club is in talks to sign the temperamental forward.

"Corinthians are prepared to offer him a two-year contract," Alves said. "The [Corinthians] president [Augusto Melo] is the one who is leading talks.

"He wants three millions euros per year and a two-year contract. Balotelli's intention is to return to play for the Italian national team."

Balotelli, who has 36 caps for Italy, last played for the Azzurri in 2018 although he took part in the national team training camp in January 2022.

The former Inter Milan star has made more headlines off the pitch than on it.

If successful, Corinthians will be Balotelli's 11th club in his career.