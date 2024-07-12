LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said that Barcelona are close to being able to afford the signing of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.
Williams, 22, has a €58 million ($63.2m) release clause in his contract and Barça president Joan Laporta said last week the Catalan club could afford to sign the Spain international.
Barça remain in excess of their LaLiga-imposed annual spending limit, preventing them from registering new signings, but Tebas said their financial situation is improving.
"If Barça return to a 1:1 spending limit [permitted to invest anything they raise in transfers or savings on wages], meaning they aren't in excess of their cap, they will be able to do so," Tebas told Diario Sport when asked if a deal for Williams would be possible financially.
"You have to think that with Barcelona's efforts to reduce their wage bill by more than €200m ($218m) and other measures that have already taken place within the club that have nothing to do with their financial levers [selling assets], it is perfectly possible to bring in a player like Nico Williams.
"I think he has a clause of €58m. When you sign a player for €58m, the amortisation is divided by the years of the contract; if you sign him for three years, it would be less than €20m per year, plus whatever you pay the player.
"Barça are going to be able to be around those amounts, which are perfectly acceptable if they are back within the 1:1 rule.
"They are a club that is close to €1 billion in turnover, they can be in that range for that type of signing.
"We have to remember that the 1:1 scenario has to be fulfilled first, though. They are not there yet, but it's the closest they have been. If they get there, they can sign Nico Williams or another player with those characteristics."
ESPN previously reported Barça's desire to sign a midfielder and a left winger this summer, with Williams the priority for the latter role.
The Athletic winger has starred at Euro 2024 this summer, helping Spain reach Sunday's final against England.
He has also been repeatedly asked about his future while in Germany, which has angered his current club.
Athletic president Jon Uriarte said this week that Williams has been "subjected to a bombardment of questions" and that the Spanish Federation have not protected him.
Uriarte added that the Basque side are capable of matching Williams' ambitions in a sporting and financial sense.
Williams, meanwhile, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday, has said his sole focus is on Euro 2024 and nothing beyond Sunday's final in Berlin.