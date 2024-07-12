Julien Laurens expects Real Madrid to sign Leny Yoro despite Lille already agreeing a fee with Manchester United. (1:23)

Jadon Sancho is set to be re-integrated into the Manchester United squad following discussions with manager Erik ten Hag, a source has told ESPN.

Sancho hasn't played for United since August after publicly criticising the Dutchman in a social media post.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund, reaching the Champions League final.

But after holding a meeting with Ten Hag this week, Sancho has returned to training with the first team.

He will not travel to Norway for the pre-season friendly with Rosenborg on Monday but will be available for selection moving forward.

United face Rangers at Murrayfield on July 20 before traveling to the U.S. on July 24 for a three-match tour.

Sancho was banished from the squad after suggesting Ten Hag had lied about his reasons for dropping him for a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in September.

Ten Hag has repeatedly said the 24-year-old would not be allowed to return until he apologised. United have refused to disclose whether or not Sancho apologised during his meeting with Ten Hag.

The club have been open to offers for Sancho this summer with Juventus one of the clubs interested, but their valuation of £40 million ($51.9 million) has proven problematic.

A statement published on the club's website on Friday read: "Jadon Sancho returned for testing on Wednesday following his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season. The 24-year-old forward trained with the group on Thursday."

Earlier on Friday, United announced that 36-year-old defender Jonny Evans had signed a new one-year contract extension to remain at the club for the 2024-25 season.

The United academy graduate returned to the club last year after eight seasons away playing for West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City. He appeared in 30 games across all competitions, including the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

"To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege," Evans said in a statement. "Returning to the club last season was an honour, representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic teammates under an excellent manager.

"Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead."

Evans won three Premier League titles and two Carabao Cups during his first spell at Old Trafford.