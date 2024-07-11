Open Extended Reactions

Ruud van Nistelrooy was previously the head coach of PSV Eindhoven. Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Manchester United have announced the appointment of club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as one of Erik ten Hag's assistant managers.

Ten Hag signed a new deal with the club last week, extending his contract to 2026, and Van Nistelrooy has been brought in as part of a strengthening of his backroom staff. Rene Hake has also joined the first-team setup in an assistant role.

Sources have told ESPN that the deals for both coaches were held up by work-permit delays.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, scored 95 times in 150 Premier League appearances for United between 2001 and 2006. He is the club's most prolific scorer in European competition.

Van Nistelrooy managed PSV Eindhoven in the 2022-23 Eredivisie season, securing a second-place finish and winning the Dutch Cup, before resigning ahead of the final day of the season.

A source told ESPN in June that Burnley were in talks with Van Nistelrooy over their vacant managerial role as a replacement for Vincent Kompany, who joined Bayern Munich in a shock move.