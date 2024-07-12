Alejandro Moreno and Shaka Hislop recap Mexico's 0-0 draw to Ecuador that sees them crash out of the Copa América in the group stage. (2:40)

Mexico coach Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano is on the cusp of departing the national team, with Javier Aguirre lined up as his likely replacement, sources confirmed to ESPN Mexico.

Lozano, currently on the hot seat after suffering a group stage exit in the Copa América, turned down an offer to stay on as assistant for Aguirre after a denial of his request to maintain his staff within the structure of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), sources said.

Aguirre and the FMF are expected to engage in talks next week that could lead to his El Tri return after previously leading the national team as coach on two separate occasions (2001-02, 2009-10).

At the Copa América, Lozano and his roster fell short of expectations with an early exit that featured just one goal in three games.

Jaime Lozano is set to pay the price for Mexico's early Copa América exit. Alvaro Avila/Jam Media/Getty Images

Despite being unable to earn a place in the tournament's knockout phase, Mexico sporting director Duilio Davino initially stated that "the project continues" under Lozano, but also noted that the coach would soon have to present a report that evaluated the form of his team.

After Lozano filed the last section of his report this week, there was a lack of unanimous support for the coach within the FMF, ESPN Mexico reported.

Aguirre, recognized as a firefighter for Mexico who helped the team qualify for the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, recently closed out a two-year run as coach of Mallorca in Spain.

Aguirre made headlines earlier in 2024 with a Cinderella run to the final of the Copa del Rey, where Mallorca narrowly lost 4-2 on penalties to Athletic Club