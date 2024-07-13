Open Extended Reactions

Laurent Blanc's last managerial post was at Ligue 1 club Lyon. Getty

Laurent Blanc has been named Al Ittihad's new coach, replacing Marcelo Gallardo, the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club announced on Saturday.

"Welcome to Al-Ittihad, Coach Laurent Blanc," the SPL club posted on X on Saturday.

Local media have reported that the Frenchman joins the Jeddah-based club on a two-season contract with an optional third campaign.

Blanc, whose most recent managerial role with Lyon came to an end in September 2023, visited Al Ittihad's preseason training camp in Spain where he met his new players.

The 58-year-old takes the helm after the club fired Gallardo earlier this month.

Al Ittihad, who Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté play for, finished fifth last season, 42 points adrift of champions Al Hilal.