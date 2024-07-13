Open Extended Reactions

Mehdi Taremi scored 11 goals for Porto in all competitions last season. AP Photo/Luis Vieira

Inter Milan have signed Iran striker Mehdi Taremi on a three-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

The 31-year-old will join Inter on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto and will be the first Iranian player in the Italian club's history.

"Serie A is one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. I will try to do my best as I have always done until now," Taremi told Inter TV.

He is Inter's third signing in this transfer window after midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who also joined as a free agent, and goalkeeper Josep Martínez from Genoa.