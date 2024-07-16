Herculez Gomez breaks down which MLS coach could best replace Gregg Berhalter as manager of the USMNT. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Longtime United States men's national team goalkeeper Tim Howard has joined Houston Dynamo FC's ownership group, the club announced Tuesday.

The club also owns the NWSL's Houston Dash and operates Shell Energy Stadium and Houston Sports Park.

"We are proud to welcome Tim Howard to our ownership group at the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo," Dynamo majority owner Ted Segal said in a news release Tuesday.

"His wealth of experience across soccer, both as a player at the highest levels and subsequently as a sporting director and media analyst, will be invaluable within ownership as we continue to build a competitive and successful organization. Moreover, Tim's commitment to using his unique platform to positively impact communities in need aligns with the values of our organization."

Tim Howard's standout USMNT career earned him a place in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Richard Rodriguez/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Howard, 45, was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame earlier this year. He represented the USMNT from 2002-17, earning 121 caps while competing in the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and 2014 and winning the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2007 and 2017.

"As someone who has dedicated my life to the sport of soccer, I am thrilled to join the Houston Dash and Dynamo ownership group," Howard said.

"This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the growth of the game in the United States and connect with the passionate soccer fans who call Houston home."

Howard played in MLS with the Colorado Rapids (2016-19) and the MetroStars (1998-2003), winning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2001. He played in England's Premier League from 2003-16 with Manchester United and Everton.

The Houston Dynamo FC ownership group also includes NBA star James Harden.