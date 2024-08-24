Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed he rejected interest from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League this summer, saying that the time was not right for a move while he is still "really happy" at the Premier League club.

The Brazil international, who joined Liverpool in 2018, saw former teammates Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson leave Anfield last summer to accept lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

But, though he admits the potential money on offer was tempting, the 31-year-old stressed he is not ready to leave a club where he has won Premier League and Champions League titles.

"I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy," Alisson, whose contract runs to 2026 with an option for another year, told British media outlets in an interview published Saturday.

"I never got to the point where I was talking about wages and things like this. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.

"At the end of the day, you play football for love, it is the thing you like to do, but it is our profession and we want to use the years that we have to make the most of it. I think I am open to that personally but not now. Now is not the time.

"While I still have my contract here, I will be focused here. If it is in the interest of the club to negotiate [to sell] me, then it will be a different conversation.

"When the interest from Saudi came, I cannot close the door on a big deal [without thinking]. But my decision was always to stay and focus on the things we can achieve, this new beginning and this new start, and I am really excited about that. We are starting fresh with new energy and looking forward to what this season will bring for us."

Alisson said he is happy to remain at Liverpool for several years to come. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

After spending his entire Liverpool career working under Jurgen Klopp, Alisson said he has been impressed with new manager Arne Slot since the Dutch coach took charge this summer. Alisson kept a clean sheet as Liverpool won their opening Premier League game of the season, 2-0 away at newly promoted Ipswich Town last weekend.

The former Roma shot-stopper could soon have renewed competition, with ESPN reporting on Tuesday that Liverpool were closing in on a deal worth in the region of €40 million ($44 million) with Valencia for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili .

The move is viewed as planning for a future when either Alisson or Republic of Ireland No. 1 Caoimhín Kelleher leave the club. And Alisson said he was informed about the potential move ahead of time and fully understands the rationale.

"I think it was a good idea," he said. "I knew about that [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think. They are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, [so] I will stay."

Liverpool will take on Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.