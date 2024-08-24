Janusz Michallik believes Manchester City are as determined as ever to win their fifth Premier League title in a row following their 4-1 dispatch of Ipswich Town. (1:17)

Erling Haaland's goalscoring numbers are "ridiculous," according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and the Norway striker can challenge the standards set by both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Haaland scored the 10th hat trick of his City career in the 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

He's now got 94 goals in 101 games in all competitions since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and a remarkable 67 in 68 Premier League appearances -- numbers that Guardiola said rival those of two of the best players in history in Ronaldo and Messi.

"He did it in Salzburg and in Germany; the numbers are ridiculous," Guardiola said.

"He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his age. He's an incredible threat, hopefully he can be here for many years."

After scoring his first of the season in the 2-0 win at Chelsea last weekend, Haaland now has four in two games to kick-off the current campaign.

Guardiola picked a team against Ipswich without Rodri, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden as his international players get back up to speed.

Haaland missed the Euros after Norway failed to qualify and Guardiola said the 24-year-old is feeling the benefit of his extended break over the summer.

"I said a few weeks ago, he feels better than previous seasons," Guardiola said.

"This season, no Euros, relax and arrive well. We talked a bit in the States [on the preseason tour] because I didn't like some things and he changed. Of course, he cannot play all the games, we know how important his numbers are."