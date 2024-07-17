Transfer Talk: Barca continue with pursuit of Nico Williams

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Williams keen on move to Barca

Nico Williams' agent has met with Barcelona director Deco to discuss the winger's proposed move, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 22-year-old is said to be keen on making the move to Camp Nou from Athletic Club, after a standout UEFA European Championship-winning campaign with Spain.

Barca are attempting to agree personal terms before English clubs can enter the race, with face-to-face meetings taking place in Zaragoza between his agent and Deco in recent days.

Williams has a release clause above €50 million, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Barca following their financial issues of late.

However, with the player open to the idea of the move, the Spanish club will be hoping they can steal a march on any interested Premier League sides, with the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea all heavily linked in recent weeks.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fulham have reached an agreement in principle for Fluminense midfielder André, reports Rudy Galetti. He reports that the transfer fee is set at £25m, with Fulham now discussing personal terms with the player. The latest development comes after months of speculation, with André's anticipated exit set to earn Fluminense their largest transfer fee ever for a player leaving the club. The 22-year-old Brazil international will sign a contract until 2029 upon the deal's completion.

- Aston Villa could launch an audacious bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha if Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby leaves, reports Sport. Diaby is the subject of reported interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, with the player thought to be keen on making the move after just one season with Villa. In response, the club could target Raphinha, with the Spanish giants open to letting the 27-year-old leave for a fee in the region of €65m to 70m.

- Manchester United have rejected a bid for Scott McTominay from Fulham, reports the Daily Mail. The club's offer is thought to be less than the £30m bid United turned down from West Ham United 12 months ago, which came before the Scotsman's impressive 10-goal tally last season. McTominay, who has also attracted interest from Galatasaray, has only one year left on his contract, but United have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

- Adrien Rabiot is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer, with the player's camp already in contact with several clubs over his next move, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 29-year-old turned down the opportunity to renew with Juve, and barring something "crazy" happening, he will be playing for a new club this season. Rabiot has previously been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

- Liverpool will demand €80m from any club interested in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, reports TeamTalk. The outlet reports that the "prohibitive" price is aimed at warding off Real Madrid, who plan to raid Liverpool for the creative right-back this summer. The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer, meaning the Reds could be keen to secure a transfer fee for the homegrown player rather than let him leave on a free transfer in 12 months.