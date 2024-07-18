        <
          Argentina stay top, England and Spain climb in FIFA rankings

          play
          Could Spain dominate world football again after Euro 2024 win? (1:26)

          ESPN FC team discuss what Spain need to improve following their Euro 2024 win. (1:26)

          • Reuters
          Jul 18, 2024, 11:17 AM

          Newly crowned European champions Spain have risen five places to third in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday after a 2-1 victory over England in Sunday's final earned them a record fourth Euro title and their first major trophy in 10 years.

          World Cup winners Argentina held on to the top spot following their Copa América triumph, beating Colombia 1-0.

          England moved up one place to fourth, leapfrogging Brazil after their underwhelming Copa América campaign.

          Venezuela, who reached the Copa América quarterfinals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 17 places to 37th, with Euro quarterfinalists Turkey jumping 16 places to 26th.

          The United States -- who were eliminated during the group stage at the Copa América -- dropped five places from 11th to 16th place.

          The Top 10-ranked nations

          1 - Argentina
          2 - France
          3 - Spain
          4 - England
          5 - Brazil
          6 - Belgium
          7 - Netherlands
          8 - Portugal
          9 - Colombia
          10 - Italy
          11 - Uruguay
          12 - Croatia
          13 - Germany
          14 - Morocco
          15 - Switzerland
          16 - USMNT
          17 - Mexico
          18 - Japan
          19 - Senegal
          20 - Iran