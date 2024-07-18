Open Extended Reactions

Juventus announced on Thursday that France midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not continue at the club.

Rabiot, whose contract with Juve expired on June 30, reportedly turned down a two-year offer to remain in Turin.

Adrien Rabiot is a reported target of Real Madrid and AC Milan. Getty Images

Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli said during coach Thiago Motta's unveiling: "I also want to thank Rabiot.

"Rabiot's contract has expired. We wish him a happy future, professional and otherwise."

Rabiot scored 22 goals and set up 15 more in 212 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining the Italian outfit as a free agent in July 2019 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Rabiot played at Euro 2024 and was part of the France squad that were runners-up at the 2022 World Cup. He is a reported target of Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Juve have already strengthened their midfield line with the arrival of Brazil international Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

Juve are also expected to complete the signing of Colombian defender Juan David Cabal.

Cabal underwent a medical in Turin on Thursday morning and is set to join on a permanent transfer from Hellas Verona.