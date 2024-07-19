Open Extended Reactions

UEFA have started a disciplinary process against Spain captain Álvaro Morata and player of the tournament Rodri for singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team's European Championship title celebration.

UEFA said a disciplinary inspector "is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation" of its rules by the two players.

Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing "Gibraltar is Spanish" at a celebration in Madrid on Monday after the team's 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

The Gibraltar football federation filed a formal complaint to UEFA on Thursday.

UEFA gave no timetable for a possible case which could see the players suspended from Nations League games in September.

Spain won a record-breaking fourth European title, beating England 2-1 in the final. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

At Euro 2024 in Germany, UEFA banned Albania player Mirlind Daku for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants against Serbia and North Macedonia.

Morata completed a move from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan on Friday.