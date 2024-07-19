Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Fire announced Friday that they will provide compensation to fans if Lionel Messi is unable to feature due to injury when Inter Miami CF visit Soldier Field on Aug. 31.

The Argentina forward suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle during the Copa América final against Colombia on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium, forcing him to the sideline for an as-yet-undetermined amount of time.

In the case that Messi cannot play against Chicago, the team said it will offer single-match buyers who purchase between now and Aug. 31 $250 off two or more new 2025 Chicago Fire season-ticket memberships or $100 off two or more single match tickets for the 2025 home match against Inter Miami.

For fans who already had tickets, the Fire will offer the opportunity to claim two complimentary tickets to the Fire's 2024 Fan Appreciation Night for the Oct. 19 match versus Nashville SC

"As the Club looks forward to filling Soldier Field with fans to cheer on the hometown Chicago Fire, it does recognize that a player of Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi's caliber always helps to draw a larger crowd and attract new fans to the beautiful game," the club said in a statement unveiling what it called a "Fan-First Credit Guarantee."

Lionel Messi sat on the sideline during Inter Miami's MLS matchup with Toronto on Wednesday. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

"Despite the injury Messi sustained during Sunday's Copa América Final, the Fire are confident that he will be back on the pitch for next month's match-up. To ensure a full stadium and to create an unforgettable experience for all in attendance, the Fire are offering the Fan-First Credit Guarantee."

The initiative, the club said, serves as part of the Fire's "ongoing commitment to consistently meet the evolving needs of supporters and fans, ensuring the best matchday experience possible."

Off the field, the Chicago Fire is planning several matchday activities for fans attending the game against Inter Miami, including entertainment activities and a 60-minute postmatch performance by singer Jason Derulo.

Tickets for the Aug. 31 match with Inter Miami are available starting at $89.

Messi failed to travel to Chicago the last time the two clubs met at Soldier Field on Oct. 4, 2023, after he suffered a right leg injury that kept him on the sideline for several weeks. Sixty-two thousand fans watched as the Fire triumphed 4-1 over a Miami side playing without Jordi Alba or Messi.

On that occasion, the Fire offered fans an incentive of a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season, or a $50 credit for anyone unable to use the new member credit, to all single-game ticket buyers regardless of whether Messi was able to appear.

Earlier this season, there was widespread criticism from Vancouver Whitecaps fans when Miami opted to rest the star trio of Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets for a game in Canada. The hosts offered 50% off in-stadium food and drinks to the club-record crowd in an attempt to combat fan frustration.