Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy addressed reports linking him to the vacant position United States men's coaching job on Monday, when he said: "I'll see what's going to be next in the future."

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, the MLS Cup winning coach of the Crew was vague about the possibility of taking over the U.S. job if approached, but Nancy added he is "ready for the moments" in life should they present themselves.

"We are all competitive, it's within us as human beings," Nancy said ahead of leading the MLS All-Stars against the best of Liga MX. "We try to, all of the time, try to challenge ourselves and I am limitless. For me, life, it's about moments and I'll see what's going to be next in the future but I'm good here also. I'm not the type of guy that I'm gonna say that in two years or three years I'm gonna do this, this, this. No, it's all about moments.

"I have to be ready for the moments and if the moment is a good moment to do it, I will do it. But again, I don't control this kind of thing."

Nancy remains a longshot to take over the position after Gregg Berhalter was fired following the USMNT's group-stage exit from the Copa America, but the Crew coach has been one of a few domestic names -- along with LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo -- reportedly in consideration.

However, a source told ESPN that U.S. sporting director Matt Crocker is currently focused on hiring a European-based coach, with names like Jürgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Patrick Vieira and Thomas Tuchel reportedly in the mix.

Sources told ESPN earlier in July that an approach had made to former Liverpool coach Klopp, but the prospect of the German stepping into the role was unlikely. Vieira has experience coaching in the U.S., having managed New York City FC from 2016-18 and just left his role at the helm of French side Strasbourg.

The USMNT's underwhelming performance at the Copa marked the first time that the Americans failed to make it out of the group stage of a World Cup, Copa or Gold Cup that hosted on home soil.

Nancy, 47, made headlines last year after guiding the Crew to an MLS Cup title, and becoming the first Black coach to win the league title as coach.

Looking ahead to Wednesday's All-Star game, the French-born former defender will seek to claim a victory over Liga MX without high-profile Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi, who is recovering from an ankle injury, and his club teammate Luis Suárez also unavailable due to knee discomfort.

Hosted at Columbus, Ohio's Lower.com Field, the All-Star Game will be the third meeting between MLS and Liga MX. MLS is currently undefeated against Liga MX after claiming wins in 2021 and 2022.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this story.