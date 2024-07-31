Open Extended Reactions

Daphne van Domselaar will give competition to Manuela Zinsberger in goal at Arsenal. Getty

Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer after one season at Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old joined Villa in June 2023 and made 15 appearances for the team during her first season in the Women's Super League (WSL).

"I'm really happy to be here," she said in a club statement. "If you look at Arsenal -- the players, the team, the stadium -- it's a huge club, and I'm so excited to be part of this club. I want to win trophies and achieve big things, and Arsenal is the right place for me to do both. I can't wait to play at Emirates Stadium in front of all the supporters and show what I can do."

The 24-year-old began her career at youth level with LSVV and Telstar in the Netherlands before making her professional debut with FC Twente in 2017.

She made 106 appearances for Twente, winning three league titles and five domestic trophies across a six-year spell. At the international level, van Domselaar became the Netherlands' first-choice goalkeeper after making her debut in 2022.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said: "We're delighted to bring Daphne to the club. She is a top goalkeeper and already has considerable experience on some of the biggest stages, while we believe she has a great deal of potential for future development, too.

"Daphne will further strengthen our goalkeeper unit alongside Manu and Naomi, and will be a strong addition to the team as we prepare for an important new season."