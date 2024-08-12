Open Extended Reactions

LAFC head coach Steven Cherundolo said Olivier Giroud will be available to play for the MLS team for the first time on Tuesday night in its Leagues Cup match against the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Though LAFC signed Giroud on a free transfer at the end of April, he didn't officially join the team until Aug. 1 after playing in the European Championship with France.

"Olivier will be available for tomorrow," Cherundolo said in the news conference ahead of the match.

Giroud is set to debut in Leagues Cup after a successful 2023-24 season with AC Milan, where he recorded 15 goals and eight assists in 35 regular-season matches. Former France teammate Hugo Lloris expects the forward to make an immediate impact and propel the development of the squad.

"He's a great player and can only be a good addition for LAFC. Obviously, it's easier for me to talk because I know him really well, but he is going to bring his personality, leadership and experience," said Lloris at the MLS All-Star Game.

"I still believe he comes here to keep winning, that's how he is. He is going to help this young team continue the development. For me personally, it's going to be a really good experience at this state of our careers. We didn't expect to share this last experience together.

Olivier Giroud competed with France at Euro '24 before joining new side LAFC this summer. Getty Images

"But I think in his mind, he always wanted to come to MLS one day or another. I think it was just the right time for him to come."

Giroud comes to the United States after 18 years in the top professional leagues in Ligue 1, the Premier League and Serie A, which included the past four seasons with AC Milan. He has 285 goals in 716 club matches.

The former Arsenal striker revealed at his introductory news conference on Aug. 2, that the LA Galaxy contacted him in 2021. However, he rejected the MLS team at the time to sign for Milan before ultimately signing for LAFC.

"It's a bit funny ... I signed for AC Milan [in 2021], before that, I met someone from LA Galaxy," Giroud said at his presentation by LAFC two weeks ago. "I told them it's not the right time for me to leave Europe.

"To join LAFC for me is destiny, God wanted me to be there with you guys."

Now, Giroud and LAFC will attempt to beat the Earthquakes in the round of 16 clash to advance to the tournament's quarterfinal round.