The father of 17-year-old Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalised after being stabbed in a parking lot near Barcelona, according to multiple reports in Spain.

Citing unnamed official sources, Spanish paper La Vanguardia and news agency EFE said Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times in the Rocafonda neighborhood of the town Mataró, 30 kilometers (19 miles) outside Barcelona.

Nasraoui, EFE reported, was transferred to the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, Can Ruti, with various injuries.

Lamine Yamal with his father Mounir Nasraoui after Spain won Euro 2024 this summer. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable condition.

Barcelona police have started an investigation into the incident, in which several people are believed to have participated, and have already made several arrests, EFE reported.

Local police did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ESPN.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team. He set up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England and also won the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens contributed to this report.