Transfer Talk: Napoli's Osimhen wants move to PSG

TOP STORY: Napoli's Osimhen eyeing move to PSG

Despite interest from Chelsea, Napoli forward Victor Osimhen would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window shuts, Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports.

Osimhen has attracted significant attention from across Europe, with Napoli reportedly happy to part ways with the Nigerian forward this summer. It is reported that while Chelsea are seeking to strike a deal for the 26-year-old, Osimhen is not pushing for a move to the Premier League, which sees Chelsea lag behind PSG in the race.

The tweet also reveals that Arsenal have held an interest, with the Gunners making a "loose approach" earlier in the window, however it is not known whether they are still pursuing a move.

Whilst PSG remains Osimhen's preferred destination this summer, this move might not materialise. It is reported that PSG cannot move forward with a deal whilst they have Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos on the books.

The latter has previously been linked with a move to Atlético Madrid, whilst Kolo Muani reportedly attracted attention from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window.

- Napoli have begun talks with Manchester United over a potential deal for midfielder Scott McTominay, report The Times. ESPN has also reported that while the Red Devils are demanding a fee of £25 million to £30 million, Napoli would prefer to secure a loan deal for the Scotland international. While United manager Erik ten Hag has previously expressed his desire to keep McTominay, the report reveals that he will facilitate his departure should the 27-year-old ask to leave the club. Alongside Napoli, it is reported that Fulham have also held an interest in the midfielder.

- Crystal Palace will demand £75m to part ways with defender Marc Guéhi, reports TeamTalk. The England international, following an impressive UEFA European Championship campaign with the Three Lions, has attracted the attention of Newcastle United and Liverpool, with the former understood to have placed Guéhi as a priority target. However, while the Magpies have reportedly approached for Guéhi in the region of £55m, this falls significantly short of the £75m Palace will demand. It is reported that the south London outfit are reluctant to lose more key players, having already seen Michael Olise depart earlier in the transfer window.

- Sporting CP are keen to strike a deal for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque, reports Relevo. The 19-year-old made his debut with the Spanish giants in January, but he has struggled to impress, with the Catalan outfit happy to offload the teenager this summer as they look to balance the books. It is reported that while several clubs have shown an interest, Sporting view Roque as a priority target. It is understood that the Portuguese side will soon make an official approach for the striker, as they look to finalise a deal.

- Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is not interested in a switch to Galatasaray, reports Nicolo Schira. It is reported that an intermediary had approached the United States international, however McKennie has rejected the opportunity. Juventus are keen to offload the playmaker this summer, with the 25-year-old not in the plans of head coach Thiago Motta.

- AC Milan have made a new approach for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, reports Matteo Moretto. It is reported that the Italian giants have approached €20m with additional fees, however this still falls short of Monaco's asking price of €25m. The tweet indicates that whilst the parties are getting closer in negotiations, a deal is still not yet finalised. However, with Fofana pushing for the move, a deal could materialise in the coming days.