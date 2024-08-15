James Olley reacts to the Oscar Bobb's injury that will sideline the Manchester City midfielder for several months. (0:57)

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to join Ipswich Town on loan, a source has told ESPN.

The two clubs have reached an agreement in principle over a season-long loan for the England international.

The deal is still being finalised but there is hope on both sides it could be completed on Thursday.

Everton have also shown interest in Phillips, but he is now set to move to Portman Road to boost Kieran McKenna's squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, but struggled for form and made only eight league appearances.

He returned to City this summer and filled in at centre-back during the preseason tour of the United States.

But he was overlooked for the Community Shield victory over Manchester United as manager Pep Guardiola picked 19-year-old England youth international Nico O'Reilly in midfield instead.

Phillips was named on the bench at Wembley but didn't play a single minute.

The former Leeds United midfielder, who moved to the Etihad Stadium in a £43 million ($55m) deal in 2022, was also left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's European Championship.

Phillips has been capped 31 times by England and played a key role in the run to the Euros final in 2021 but was dropped from the squad in March after a run or poor form for West Ham.