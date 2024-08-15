Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of France under-23 attacking midfielder Désiré Doué, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Rennes player, coveted by several top European clubs this summer, has already agreed personal terms over a five-year deal with the French champions.

The two French clubs are finalising the last details over bonuses after agreeing a €50 million ($54.9 million) transfer fee.

Désiré Doué scored in France's win over New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Doué, who only turned 19 in June, played the full season with Rennes' first team last year, making 44 appearances in all competitions and registering four goals and four assists.

He also shone at the recent Olympic Games with Thierry Henry's France U23 team, reaching the final and taking home a silver medal.

Doué has decided to join PSG ahead of Bayern Munich and Chelsea, who were keen to recruit him. He can play in many different positions, as left winger, an attacking midfielder, a second striker or a No. 10.

PSG begin the defence of their Ligue 1 title at Le Havre on Friday.