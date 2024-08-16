Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot will begin his managerial campaign with Liverpool against Ipswich Town. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said that a lack of signings during the summer transfer window is not a sign of weakness for the club, and emphasised the strength of his existing squad.

Slot hosted his first prematch news conference ahead of Liverpool's opening game against Ipswich Town on Saturday and said: "If you don't strengthen, you become weaker? I don't understand that. It's not always true that if you bring in new players a team becomes stronger."

Liverpool have not made any signings during the summer transfer window despite losing Thiago Alcantara, Adrián and Joël Matip.

Despite this, Slot praised his predecessor Jürgen Klopp for the current strength of the squad.

"Jürgen left the team in a good place," he said. "I said many times our squad is really strong and it's not easy to find players who can strengthen us."

Liverpool did attempt to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, but a failed pursuit left them without a signing as the Premier League season begins.

"Zubimendi was one [to strenghten the squad] but unfortunately he decided not to come."

"[Liverpool signing directors] did every effort to get Zubimendi to come in but if a player doesn't want to come..."