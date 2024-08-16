Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth have signed striker Evanilson from Portugal's FC Porto for a record fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

ESPN reported that Bournemouth were spending a total of €47 million ($51.81 million) on Evanilson -- €37 million up front and the rest in add-ons -- which would surpass their previous record transfer fee of €30m to sign Jefferson Lerma in 2018.

"Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent," club chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

Evanilson scored 25 goals across all competitions for FC Porto last season. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Evanilson will take over the number nine jersey from Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday for around £65 million ($84.14 million).

Bournemouth start their Premier League campaign at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton and Reuters contributed to this report.