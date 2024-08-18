Open Extended Reactions

Martin Ødegaard has said "there is no roof" on the level Bukayo Saka can reach after the Arsenal winger kicked off the Premier League season with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Just 37 days after playing for England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain, Saka produced another impressive display as he set up Kai Havertz's 25th-minute opener before settling the contest at the Emirates with a fine 74th-minute strike of his own.

Saka scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists across all competitions last season, but Ødegaard believes there is more to come from the 22-year-old as Arsenal target a first league title since 2004.

"He will just get better and better," Ødegaard said. "You see him every day in training, he is working so hard and he is working on all the small details to get better. I am sure he is just going to improve and improve. I can't wait to see where he takes it.

"There is no roof for this guy. It is unbelievable the quality that he has and how professional he is, how much he loves the game and how much he puts into it every day. The sky is the limit for him. I am just happy to have him on my team and we have got to help him to improve all the time and push him. I am really happy for him."

Martin Ødegaard praised his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka after their opening-day win over Wolves. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Ødegaard hailed the dedication shown by Saka, Declan Rice, David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale after returning to start the domestic season from the outset following their involvement in the European Champonshp final last month.

"A lot of respect to the guys who played in the Euros and then had a short break and came straight here and delivered - especially after the season we had, which was so tough and a lot of games," Ødegaard said.

"It just shows how professional they all are and the level we are at now. I am really happy."