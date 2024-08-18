Open Extended Reactions

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes took to social media to reassure fans that he is okay after being hospitalised following a head injury during Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Stade de Reims.

Gomes, 23, was treated on the pitch for over 30 minutes after colliding with Reims midfielder Amadou Koné in the 11th minute. Gomes was taken away on a stretcher as fans of both clubs chanted the former Manchester United player's name.

Gomes took to Instagram to post a video thanking the medical staff at the football club as well as at the hospital, and told supporters that he has returned to his home after undergoing tests at the facility.

"Just a message to let everyone know that I'm all good!," Gomes wrote as the caption. "The support has been overwhelming and I just Thank God everything is okay, love and blessings!

"P.S. Remind me not to jump for no more headers."

Lille club president Olivier Létang told French outlet L'Equipe on Sunday that the test results from Gomes' hospital visit were "reassuring" and the player only needed one stitch in his lip.

Tiago Santos, Gomes' Lille teammate, also took to social media to criticise the amount of time it took for the emergency team to attend to Gomes after the incident.

"Me and some of the players were very upset with the situation," Santos wrote on Instagram. "It's unacceptable the amount of time Angel was on the floor waiting for the emergency team and ambulance to arrive. I think something has to be done, for something like this won't happen again."