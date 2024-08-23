Open Extended Reactions

Mason Greenwood is set to change his international allegiance from England to Jamaica, sources told ESPN.

The 22-year-old has made just one competitive appearance for England, as a late substitute in a UEFA Nations League clash with Iceland in September 2020.

Jamaica have made a formal approach to transfer Greenwood's international registration and sources have told ESPN that the process is underway.

Greenwood left Manchester United to join Marseille in a £30 million deal earlier this summer as he looks to rebuild his career having been charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour in January 2022.

The charges were dropped in February 2023 and Greenwood always denied any wrongdoing. Greenwood was never banned by the English FA but has not featured for England since his debut against Iceland.

Jamaica recently appointed Steve McClaren -- previously a coach at United -- as their new manager and sources have told ESPN that the English FA have sanctioned the change, with FIFA now asked to approve Greenwood's switch.