Inter Miami clinched a slot in the 2024 Major League Soccer playoffs after triumphing 2-0 over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, thanks to two goals from Luis Suárez.

Despite a red card to Tomás "Toto" Avilés late in the first half at Chase Stadium, the South Florida side saw out the win in the second half against second-place Cincinnati.

Miami was again without Lionel Messi, who was watching on from the stands along with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Messi has featured in just 12 of Miami's 26 MLS games this season and is still recovering from a ankle ligament injury suffered in Argentina's win over Colombia in the Copa América final on July 14.

Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Friday that Messi would return before the end of the regular season.

Luis Suárez's quickfire double confirmed Inter Miami's spot in this season's MLS playoffs. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Herons return to the postseason for the first time since 2022, after failing to qualify last year when concluding the campaign in 14th place on the Eastern Conference table with just 34 points in 34 games.

The top seven teams from each conference qualify automatically for the round one best-of-three playoff series, which kicks off on Oct. 26. Each series will see the higher seed host the first game, before playing the second away and returning for the third match if it's necessary.

Inter Miami will host at least one playoff match at Chase Stadium.

Following the first round, the playoffs will take a break to accommodate the November FIFA international window before resuming play on Nov. 23 for the conference semifinals. MLS Cup will be held on Dec. 7 at the home of the higher-ranked participant.

Inter Miami now sits in first place in the Eastern Conference with 56 points in 26 games, extending its lead over Cincinnati to eight points. With eight regular-season matches left to play, Miami also leads the race for the 2024 Supporters' Shield and has the possibility to set a new team points record.