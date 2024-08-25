Transfer Talk: Atalanta's Lookman unlikely to join PSG

Frank Leboeuf and the "ESPN FC" crew react to Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Valladolid and Kylian Mbappé's failure to get on the scoresheet. (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG not likely to get Atalanta's Lookman

Ademola Lookman is still keen on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, but the French club will not meet Atalanta's valuation, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Lookman enjoyed an impressive season in Italy last season, notching 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, attracting interest from across Europe as a result. Even though Lookman has reportedly been keen on a move away from Atalanta this summer, a deal has not yet been reached with any interested party.

The 26-year-old is holding out for a move to the French giants, but with an agreement between the two clubs still a way off, it is reported that a deal currently looks unlikely.

PSG currently have Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani as forward options, while Marco Asensio has also been utilized in a forward role by the French club. Consequently, unless PSG lets either Ramos or Kolo Muani leave, a deal for Lookman looks unlikely, despite his wishes.

The report reveals that Arsenal and other clubs in Europe are monitoring Lookman's situation, with the Gunners potentially more receptive to meeting Atalanta's asking price.

Arsenal have been keen to add to their forward options this summer, with Eddie Nketiah poised to leave the club, while Gabriel Jesus has endured injury troubles during his time with the north London outfit. However, Arsenal's interest has not reportedly led to a concrete approach yet.

PSG are interested in a move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman in the summer transfer window. (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Ahli have submitted an offer for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, reports Fabrizio Romano. Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Napoli this summer, with the Italian club receptive to approaches for the Nigeria international. Despite having reportedly garnered interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea, moves have not materialised, which has left the door open for clubs in the Saudi Pro League. The report suggests that Al Ahli's approach is more than €65 million, which is roughly half of the €130m release clause in Osimhen's contract, though Napoli may be receptive to this offer with the transfer window entering the latter stages.

- Al Ahli are close to securing a deal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, reports Rudy Galetti. The England international has been on the radar of the Saudi outfit, however, it was previously reported that Toney was considering his options. The report now reveals that Toney has accepted the latest proposal from Al Ahli, while an agreement has also been reached with Brentford, following an improved offer. It is reported that the deal is expected to be finalised soon, with the "last details" being discussed.

- West Ham United have opened talks with AS Roma for forward Tammy Abraham, reports Nicolo Schira. The Premier League side are reportedly keen to add to their forward options before the end of the transfer window, having failed to agree a deal for Aston Villa's Jhon Durán. Abraham has been identified by West Ham as a possible option, with the Englishman reportedly not in Roma manager Daniele De Rossi's plans for the season. The report suggests that talks have begun between the two clubs over a deal.

- Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is open to a move to Crystal Palace, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old is keen to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer to secure first-team football. Nketiah was reportedly close to a move to Nottingham Forest, however, a move has not materialised, leaving the forward to consider alternative options. The reports indicates that initial talks between Palace and the player are taking place regarding personal terms, however, there is also interest from other clubs.

- Nice have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko, reports Foot Mercato. The 19-year-old is seeking to leave Dortmund to gain more regular first-team football. Moukoko is under contract with the German club until 2026, which could see Dortmund offload him this summer to secure a better fee than what they would receive next year. It is reported that Nice have agreed personal terms with the striker and are hopeful they can strike a deal with Dortmund.