Liverpool are considering a move for Federico Chiesa before Friday's transfer deadline after being made aware of the Juventus forward's availability, a source has told ESPN.

The 26-year-old had been close to a €13 million ($14.5m) transfer to Barcelona earlier this month, but the LaLiga side have been unable to structure a deal and Liverpool are now undertaking a period of due diligence on the Italy international ahead of a possible move this week.

Chiesa, whose contract at Juventus expires at the end of this season, has been hit by a series of injuries, including a 10-month cruciate ligament lay-off, since helping Roberto Mancini's Italy team to success in Euro 2020.

But despite his troubled fitness record, Liverpool are interested in Chiesa due to his pedigree and versatility.

Federico Chiesa has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Juventus head coach Thiago Motta. Chris Ricco - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have yet to make a signing this summer following Arne Slot's appointment as head coach in the wake of Jürgen Klopp's departure from Anfield at the end of last season.

Negotiations are continuing over a €40m deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili -- a deal that would see the Georgia international remain at the Spanish club on loan for the remainder of this season.

But while Slot has said that he is happy with his existing squad, Liverpool could yet add Chiesa this week if a suitable deal can be struck with Juventus.