Galatasaray are considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, a source has told ESPN.

The Turkish side are in the market for a midfielder and, according to a source, have included the Brazilian on their shortlist.

The transfer window in Turkey doesn't close until Sep. 13, giving Galatasaray another 10 days to complete their summer business.

Casemiro's future at Old Trafford is in doubt following a miserable performance in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was substituted at half-time after making two mistakes which led to Liverpool's first two goals, both scored by Luis Díaz.

His position as a regular in Erik ten Hag's team is also under threat after the arrival of Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan midfielder was signed in a £50 million ($66m) deal from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day but was unable to face Liverpool because he was not registered in time.

Casemiro has struggled for form over the past 12 months. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ugarte has joined up with the Uruguay squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Venezuela and could make his United debut against Southampton on Sep. 14.

Casemiro still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford after arriving from Real Madrid in a £60m move in 2022.

As one of the club's best-paid players on wages of more than £300k-a-week, his salary demands would be problematic for Galatasaray and a loan agreement is likely to hinge on whether United are willing to continue covering part of his salary. Galatasaray, who won the Turkish championship last season, have already swooped to seal a surprise loan deal for striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

United are working to reduce their wage bill by getting a number of high earners of their books, previously including Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Anthony Martial, Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Sources have told ESPN that the club have been open to offers for Casemiro all summer, but expected interest from Saudi Pro League did not materialise.

Casemiro is on holiday but is expected back at Carrington next week ahead of the trip to Southampton. A source has told ESPN that he would be reluctant to move to Turkey, although it would depend on whether he has a realistic prospect of regular football at United.