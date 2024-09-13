Kerala Blasters to win title? Goa to struggle? Kiyan to shine? - Predictions ahead of ISL 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian Super League is back.

A new season of India's first division football league will begin on Friday with two title favourites taking on each other -- Mohun Bagan will host Mumbai City in Kolkata -- and with 13 clubs in the picture now, the league's bigger than ever. Expect the drama quotient to be upped exponentially too.

We will be here right through to bring you all the updates from the season but before that... we take a shot at a few predictions. Take a look at a few surprising takes, and some not-so-surprising ones and don't forget to wave them in our faces come the end of the season

Who will win the League Shield?

Aaditya Narayan: Mumbai City FC.

Anirudh Menon: Odisha FC.

Anish Anand: Mumbai City FC.

Shyam Vasudevan: Mohun Bagan/Kerala Blasters.

Sunaadh Sagar: Mumbai City FC.

Who will lift the ISL Cup?

AN: Bengaluru FC.

AM: NorthEast United FC.

AA: Odisha FC.

SV: Odisha FC.

SS: Mohun Bagan.

Who will finish in the top 6 this season?

AN: Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC, East Bengal, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

AM: Odisha, Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United and Chennaiyin.

AA: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and East Bengal.

SV: Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC.

SS: Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal.

Who will be the top scorer?

AN: Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

AM: Roy Krishna.

AA: Diego Mauricio.

SV: Jason Cummings.

SS: Dimitrios Diamantakos.

FILE: Jason Cummings celebrates scoring Mohun Bagan's second goal against Mumbai City FC in the 2023-24 ISL League Shield decider. Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports/ISL

Who will be the surprise team to watch out for?

AN: Punjab FC.

AM: NorthEast United.

AA: Chennaiyin.

SV: NorthEast United.

SS: NorthEast United.

Who will be the breakout Indian player of the season?

AN: Kiyan Nassiri.

AM: Kiyan Nassiri.

AA: Gurkirat Singh.

SV: Parthib Sundar Gogoi.

SS: Kiyan Nassiri.

One wild prediction for the season?

AN: Mohun Bagan will not win a trophy.

AM: NorthEast to win it all.

AA: Mohammedan SC will impress this season.

SV: Kerala Blasters win a title. Finally.

SS: FC Goa will have a terrible season.