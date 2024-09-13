Valencia forward Rafa Mir has been reinstated to the squad one week after being sidelined amid an investigation into alleged sexual assault but will not play in the next two matches.

Mir, 27, was arrested last week by the Spanish Guardia Civil police for an alleged crime of sexual assault.

Valencia opened disciplinary proceedings against the player, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja said on Friday that Mir, who earlier this week apologised to his teammates and to the Valencia fans for "failing to comply with the established schedules that are expected of a professional," will sit out the next two games.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's league game at Atlético Madrid, Baraja said: "The club has decided to reinstate him. The decision is made that he will be out for two games, this week he will train separately and next week he will join the squad.

"From then on, I will decide if he plays or not. He apologised to the squad, understands that his way of acting is not appropriate and accepts the punishment.

"I've told Rafa that this has been a huge disappointment. As a coach, I decide that an act of indiscipline has consequences. This should lead us to understand that a person can make a mistake and one day not do things well and get a second chance."

Rafa Mir was reinstated in Valencia's squad and will rejoin the team next week. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty images

Mir testified before a judge on Wednesday after a woman had filed a complaint against him.

The judge who ordered his conditional release will now lead an investigation to establish whether there is enough evidence for Mir to stand trial or if the case should be dropped.

Mir is on a season-long loan at Valencia from Sevilla, with a purchase option included in the deal.