Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Greek side AEK Athens on a free transfer, the club announced on Thursday.

The former France international has signed a three-year contract with AEK.

Martial, 28, had been without a club since leaving Old Trafford in June after nine seasons at United, who he joined from AS Monaco in 2015 in a £36 million ($47.6m) deal -- the most expensive fee ever for a teenager at the time.

He scored 90 goals in 317 games for United amid frequent injuries.

AEK Athens are top of the Greek Super League after four games.